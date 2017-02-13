Salvation Army feed evacuees displaced by Oroville Dam spillway

OROVILLE (KRON)– Salvation Army dispatched two mobile Kitchens Monday to serve those affected by the Oroville Dam disaster.

The mobile kitchens started serving meals early Tuesday morning in Chico at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.

Another truck is en route to another evacuation center where the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 200,000 residents were evacuated from their homes Sunday night.

Workers from Auburn, Grass Valley, and Hayward will assist displaced residents at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services management will continue to assess the needs of the situation and will have other units on standby to possibly support other affected areas.

Salvation Army Meal services at evacuation centers:

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds–2357 Fair St, Chico, CA 95928

Nevada County Fairgrounds–11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949

Authorities ask those interested in donating to evacuees affected by the Oroville Dam disaster to contribute online and steer clear of the area.

Visit www.gosalarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) and designate “Oroville Response”. Donations by mail may be designated “Oroville Response” and sent to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 348000

Sacramento, CA 95834





We have 2 mobile kitchens dispatched to Chico & 2 to Grass Valley to feed thousands of displaced people today #OrovilleSpillway #OrovilleDam pic.twitter.com/7eIh4Hv0pw — Salvation Army SR (@tsasantarosa) February 13, 2017

We have 3 teams en route to Chico and Oroville to feed evacuees as early as tomorrow morning. #OrovilleSpillway #OrovilleDam #others pic.twitter.com/o0f9yIGLFY — Salvation Army SR (@tsasantarosa) February 13, 2017

We now have Emergency Disaster Services teams all over the north state gearing up to serve those displaced by the #OrovilleDam situation. — Salvation Army SR (@tsasantarosa) February 13, 2017

