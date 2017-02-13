Sketches released of suspects in death of Hayward 17-year-old

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police in Hayward released sketches Monday of two suspects in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy last August.

The teen, whose name still hasn’t been released by police, was shot in front of a home in the 2500 block of Muir Street at 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 6.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man and another 17-year-old boy were injured in the shooting but survived.

Police described one of the suspects as a black man in his early 20s who’s between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build and the other as a Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s who’s 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 4 inches tall with a heavy build.

Police also released a photo of an early 2000s white Isuzu Axiom SUV that they said is similar to the vehicle that was described leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

Hayward police said people who recognize the suspects or the vehicle should call the department’s homicide unit at (510) 293-7176.