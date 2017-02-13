Storm damage forces 2-day ACE Train disruption

ace

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ACE Train is cancelling all service Monday and Tuesday due to flooding and other weather related problems.

This means traffic will be extra heavy the next two days on Bay Area freeways.

Expect I-5, 580, 680, and 280 to be more crowded than usual.

KRON4’s Traffic Reporter Robin Winston urges commuters to plan ahead, and leave extra early when leaving for work, especially if you’re headed into the South Bay.

ACE Train says crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

Here are some alternate routes suggested by ACE Train on Twitter:

