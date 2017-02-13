Storm damage forces 2-day ACE Train disruption

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ACE Train is cancelling all service Monday and Tuesday due to flooding and other weather related problems.

This means traffic will be extra heavy the next two days on Bay Area freeways.

Expect I-5, 580, 680, and 280 to be more crowded than usual.

KRON4’s Traffic Reporter Robin Winston urges commuters to plan ahead, and leave extra early when leaving for work, especially if you’re headed into the South Bay.

ACE Train says crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

Here are some alternate routes suggested by ACE Train on Twitter:

A couple of options for ACE riders through the service disruption: RTD has Route 150, which carries riders from… https://t.co/t77tkdYi50 — ACE Train (@ACE_train) February 13, 2017

Alternate transit option from our friends at RTD takes you from Stockton to BART: https://t.co/HvGlHMY4tP — ACE Train (@ACE_train) February 12, 2017

We apologize about the disruption to our passengers, and are working with UP to restore service as quickly as possible. — ACE Train (@ACE_train) February 12, 2017

Rider Alert: Due to weather and flood related outages and other service disruptions in N. California, ACE service annulled 2/13 and 2/14. — ACE Train (@ACE_train) February 12, 2017