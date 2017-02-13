Suspect who shot, killed Salinas teen at large

MONTEREY (KRON)–An 18-year-old man was shot and killed southeast of Salinas on Sunday afternoon, Monterey County sheriff’s officials said.

At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Spence and Old Stage roads and found Luis Enrique Hinojosa suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hinojosa was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he died.

Sheriff’s officials said that a small black compact car with tinted windows had been seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Monterey County sheriff’s Detective Rick Jorgenson at (831) 755-3759