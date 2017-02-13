Suspect who shot, killed Salinas teen at large

By Published: Updated:
generic

MONTEREY (KRON)–An 18-year-old man was shot and killed southeast of Salinas on Sunday afternoon, Monterey County sheriff’s officials said.

At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Spence and Old Stage roads and found Luis Enrique Hinojosa suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hinojosa was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he died.

Sheriff’s officials said that a small black compact car with tinted windows had been seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Monterey County sheriff’s Detective Rick Jorgenson at (831) 755-3759

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s