SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wireless wars are heating up, as for the first time in five years, Verizon is now offering an unlimited data plan.

In response, hours later, T-Mobile sweetened its unlimited data plan.

AT&T’s unlimited talk, text, and data plan is $100 a month plus taxes and $45 for additional lines.

Verizon’s plan is $80 plus taxes and $45 for an additional line.

T-Mobile’s is $70 or 2 lines for $100. Those prices include all fees and taxes.

Sprint’s unlimited plan is $50 a month plus taxes and $40 for an additional line.

So, if you just have one line, Sprint offers the cheapest unlimited plan.

But since T-Mobile prices include all fees and taxes, if you have two lines, they are the best deal.

You can only get AT&T’s unlimited plans if you also subscribe and pay for their home TV or internet services they offer through Uverse or DirecTV.

Sprint offers the cheapest single plan but with their unlimited data, you can only stream SD quality video. So, if you want HD, the best video image possible when streaming videos to your phone, avoid Sprint.

All of the carriers will throttle the data once you reach a certain amount of gigs in the month.

Here are those numbers:

41cec147120f4f3bac018faf71698491

You can see T-mobile gives you the most before they throttle.

Throttle means once you hit that amount of gigs of data, your phone will start to act slower when web surfing or streaming video.

With all the free Wi-Fi everywhere, it’s hard to use this many gigs, but if you are a heavy user of cell network data, then perhaps, consider T-Mobile.

These new plans by Verizon and T-Mobile won’t automatically go into effect for you.

You have to call them or go into a store to enroll in these.

