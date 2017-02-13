Teen killed, 2 people injured in San Francisco Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A teen was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Third Street between Revere and Quesada avenues, according to police.

An 18-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Vallejo resident Toriano Adger, died at the scene, according to police.

Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect and a vehicle but they did not release descriptions. No arrests have been reported in the case.

