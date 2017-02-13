The World According to Gary: Cupcakes and Basketball

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the cupcakes on display during the OKC versus Warriors game, Patriots anticipating another Super Bowl win and Beyonce’s Grammy performance.

Kevin Durant stepped onto OKC territory Saturday. He was greeted with a round of boos and a few dozen cupcakes.

Patriots trademarked the slogan “Blitz for Six,” possibly anticipating on another Super Bowl win.

Beyonce shined at Sunday’s Grammy Awards Show. Her baby belly was on full display.

