VIDEO: Big rigs back up Bay Area freeways

FREMONT (KRON) — Big rigs are blocking traffic on two separate Bay Area freeways Monday morning.

A jackknifed big-rig is stuck on Interstate Highway 680 at Auto Mall Parkway and is backing up traffic, according to Fremont police.

Just before 4:00 a.m., the big rig hit the center median, and is currently blocking traffic. There are no injuries, police said.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to assist with traffic control and closed the northbound Highway 680 off-ramp at Auto Mall Parkway.

Durham/Auto Mall Rd. is also closed between Osgood and 680 as the truck is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to Fremont police.

Another big rig caught fire on westbound 580 at Hopyard in Pleasanton early this morning.

The two right lanes are blocked with emergency crews still on the scene.

A special type of tow truck is required to move the big rig.

There is no estimation for when that tow truck will arrive.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in this incident.

I'm tracking a major problem in Pleasanton WB 580 at Hopyard. There's a big rig engulfed in flames, the two right lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/wRSgMaII2K — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 13, 2017