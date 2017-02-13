VIDEO: Big rigs back up Bay Area freeways

By Published: Updated:
bigrig

FREMONT (KRON) — Big rigs are blocking traffic on two separate Bay Area freeways Monday morning.

A jackknifed big-rig is stuck on Interstate Highway 680 at Auto Mall Parkway and is backing up traffic, according to Fremont police.

Just before 4:00 a.m., the big rig hit the center median, and is currently blocking traffic. There are no injuries, police said.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to assist with traffic control and closed the northbound Highway 680 off-ramp at Auto Mall Parkway.

Durham/Auto Mall Rd. is also closed between Osgood and 680 as the truck is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to Fremont police.

Another big rig caught fire on westbound 580 at Hopyard in Pleasanton early this morning.

The two right lanes are blocked with emergency crews still on the scene.

A special type of tow truck is required to move the big rig.

There is no estimation for when that tow truck will arrive.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in this incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s