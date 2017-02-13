BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) — The evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people over the threat of flooding will stay in place until further notice, and the sheriff of Butte County has a message for those who might want to take advantage of the situation.

Sheriff Kory Honea talked to KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun about the possibility of looters hitting evacuated homes, as the threat of flooding from the damaged Oroville Dam spillway threatens homes.

“There are people who I am sure are taking advantage of the fact that people have been evacuated and are targeting those homes,” Honea said. “And I’ll just say that an individual who would break into someone’s home because they have been evacuated for a public safety situation is despicable.”

On Sunday, there was a false report of looting in Oroville, Honea said.

Residents and local officials have described a panicked and chaotic scene on roads and freeways during an evacuation over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation’s tallest dam.