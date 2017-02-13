DANVILLE (KRON) — It was another rush to take care of failing infrastructure in Danville, as dozens of potholes are posing problems for residents.

On Monday, residents told KRON4’s Terisa Estacio it has been challenging and costly to deal with.

With no time to spare, crews were rushing to fix the roadway at the Sycamore Park and Ride in Danville.

“Looks like a three-day window to try and get as much accomplished as we can,” Danville Maintenance Supervisor Dave Casteel said.

Like other East Bay cities, Danville took a hit with the heavy rain storms.

Casteel says water weakened the stretch, posing a hazard for drivers.

“You can see the parking lot is completely full. It is every day. In combination with that, heavy buses and other equipment….It really kind of caused damage over time. And then it got exasperated when all the water came, started to seep into those cracks and undermine the area, and so, it really compromised the integrity of the pavement,” Casteel said.

Crews will be filling, paving, and doing things they could not when it was raining, Casteel said.

“As soon as we have the opportunity with dry weather, we got on it right away,” Casteel said.

Residents, however, are dealing with the damage.

“There’s more than I’ve ever seen in this town, but they’re very responsive at fixing them,” resident Rich Coffeen said.

Residents say driving around town, steering clear of potholes, has been challenging.

And it wasn’t just potholes, off of Diablo Road, landslides are forcing crews to take measures, including cleaning up and shoring up the road.

For the next few days, the crews will be out, so they have a request.

“Always be aware of your surroundings, drive safe, slow down, and keep an eye on everything,” Casteel said.

Casteel added that you should call the city to report potholes if you see them.