VIDEO: Gas station abandoned in Oroville evacuation aftermath

KRON — Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in and around Oroville, as an Oroville Dam spillway was expected to give way.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun is en route to Oroville now.

About 30 minutes out, in the town of Marysville, he finds evidence of the evacuations.

Haaziq stopped at this Kwik Mart on 12th and B Streets, and found that it was possibly abandoned in the wake of flood danger.

The doors were chained shut.

Crates of water bottles and piles of wood were stacked outside the entrance, perhaps for those in need.

Low-lying areas in these cities were ordered to evacuate immediately:

• Oroville

• Gridley

• Arboga

• Marysville

• Hallwood

• Olivehurst

• Plumas Lake

• Live Oak

• Nicolaus