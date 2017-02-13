VIDEO: NASA shortlists 3 Mars landing sites for 2020

By and Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-2017-02-13-18h56m23s175

 

(KRON/CNN) — NASA has picked three potential landing sites for its next Mars rover mission.

The space agency is sending the robot, called the Mars 2020″ rover, to the red planet in Jul. 2020.

NASA narrowed the list of possible landing sites down to three finalists last week.

All three locations have one thing in common–they used to have water.

Their names are Northeast Syrtis, Jezero Crater, and Columbia Hills.

The mission’s goals include searching for signs of past life on mars and determining how dangerous it would be for humans to explore the planet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s