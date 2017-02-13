(KRON/CNN) — NASA has picked three potential landing sites for its next Mars rover mission.

The space agency is sending the robot, called the Mars 2020″ rover, to the red planet in Jul. 2020.

NASA narrowed the list of possible landing sites down to three finalists last week.

All three locations have one thing in common–they used to have water.

Their names are Northeast Syrtis, Jezero Crater, and Columbia Hills.

The mission’s goals include searching for signs of past life on mars and determining how dangerous it would be for humans to explore the planet.