SAN MATEO (KRON) — Imagine planning to adopt a child, spending thousands of dollars doing so, and then waking up one morning to find out it was all for nothing.

That’s what happened to one Peninsula family in January.

“I wish I had some piece of advice to give those out there who are considering adoption,” James Raycraft said. “We thought we did what we needed to do. We thought we did our research. We thought we chose the best one out there but low and behold.”

The adoption agency chosen by Raycraft and his husband Mark went bankrupt. The same agency the couple had used to adopt their daughter Malia closed shop overnight.

It was heartbreaking to the small family and to 4-year-old Malia.

The agency that closed was called the Independent Adoption Center, based out of Concord.

They were one of the biggest adoption agencies in the country.

“We looked at other agencies and they were licensed in most states around the country, so we thought we were going with a reputable agency,” Raycraft said.

Mark and James have been together for 15 years and married since 2013.

They love their daughter, who always seems to be up for a game of hopscotch, but have been a bit shaken by the closure of the independent adoption agency.

They took a serious financial hit.

“We’re probably about $25,000 out. Starting from scratch, to be honest. We have to find another agency,” Raycraft said. “We have to start saving our money. We don’t have the cash to start over immediately, so that’s a process for us.”

James and Mark say they are trying not to get discouraged.

It may take time, but they do plan on growing their family and making Malia a big sister.