2 injured in San Francisco drive-by shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in San Francisco Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:55 p. in the Hunter’s Point neighborhood.

Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 24-year-old man was also wounded, according to police.

Police learned the victims were driving when they encountered another vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle began shooting several times at the victim, according to police.

The suspect vehicle fled by heading west on Innes Avenue, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described only as a dark-colored car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.