2 injured in SF drive-by shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A drive-by shooting that occurred Monday night in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood is being investigated by police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Donahue Street and Jerrold Avenue, at about 8:55 p.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, said authorities.

A 20-year-old man had suffered life-threatening injuries while a 24 year-old man was also wounded, both were taken to the hospital.

Officers learned the victims were driving when they encountered another vehicle that began shooting several times at the victims, police said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored car, fled by turning onto Innes Avenue and heading west.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.