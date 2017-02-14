SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 71-year-old legally blind man missing from an RV Park near Morgan Hill, according to Sgt. Rich Glennon.

Jerry Evans uses a cane and has been missing since Sunday. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds. He lives alone, Glennon said.

A neighbor last saw Evans two days ago at Parkway Lakes RV Park at 100 Ogier Ave., off of Old Monterey Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.

Anyone who knows of Evans’ whereabouts has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at (408) 299-2311.

Bay City News contributed to this report.