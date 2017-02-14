5-year-old found chewing used condom on playground in Florida

FLORIDA (KRON)– A 5-year-old Florida boy was found on the playground chewing a used condom.

The boy found the used condom at a playground near an elementary school.

“It’s sickening,” said one parent.

The young boy is fine after being taken to a local hospital.

Parent’s are on high alert after learning about the incident happening right near an elementary school.

“You always think your kids are safe at a school,” said one mother, Patricia Nava.

“You never think something like that can happen,” she said.

Authorities are trying to track down the person who used the condom.

“It could just be some couple that just made a bad decision and was out there for some reason, or who knows what,” said Ed Cunnigham of the Pierce Police Department.

“But that’s why we’re going to patrol more often and see what we can find,” he said.

According to police similar items have been found on the playground.