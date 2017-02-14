Cleanup along HWY 50 in Lake Tahoe underway

LAKE TAHOE (KRON)– Several mudslides along Highway 50 in Lake Tahoe are being cleared Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe.

Three mudslides were reported along Highway 50 after the latest round of winter storm’s dumped heavy rain and snow in the area.

Crews are plowing through the area and hope to have the highway opened Tuesday night.

