Cleanup along HWY 50 in Lake Tahoe underway



LAKE TAHOE (KRON)– Several mudslides along Highway 50 in Lake Tahoe are being cleared Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe.

Three mudslides were reported along Highway 50 after the latest round of winter storm’s dumped heavy rain and snow in the area.

Crews are plowing through the area and hope to have the highway opened Tuesday night.

US Hwy 50 slide cleanup – takes time to remove hazards from the roadways. Cautious, planned efforts certainly have big results. pic.twitter.com/bsmxchErJm — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 14, 2017

#TrafficAlert Hwy 50 cleanup making progress. ETO Monday night or Tuesday. https://t.co/oXnlDLnpzo — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 14, 2017

US-50’s slide @ milepost marker (MPM) 50.14. @CaltransDist3 working hard to clear the roads. 3 slides within 12 miles, ugh!!! pic.twitter.com/PWuW27TWe7 — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 14, 2017

This is just a “minor” slide compared to the rest. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/OMsJ1gZngc — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 14, 2017