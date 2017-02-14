Evacuation order lifted for Oroville residents

Water continues to run down the main spillway at Lake Oroville on Monday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday behind the nation's tallest dam, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream. Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
OROVILLE (KRON) — The mandatory evacuation order for residents near the Oroville Dam has been lifted, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly 200,000 people were forced to leave their homes on Sunday when as the damaged spillway threatened to collapse and cause catastrophic flooding.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes.

He says the water level at the lake behind Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest, is low enough to accommodate expected storm.

Officials say the spillway has been stable now for four days and the risk has greatly reduced.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the damaged spillway and reduce the water level by at least 8 feet at the reservoir.

