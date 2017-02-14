Evacuation order lifted for Oroville residents

OROVILLE (KRON) — The mandatory evacuation order for residents near the Oroville Dam has been lifted, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly 200,000 people were forced to leave their homes on Sunday when as the damaged spillway threatened to collapse and cause catastrophic flooding.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes.

He says the water level at the lake behind Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest, is low enough to accommodate expected storm.

Officials say the spillway has been stable now for four days and the risk has greatly reduced.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the damaged spillway and reduce the water level by at least 8 feet at the reservoir.

Mandatory evacuation near lake oroville now lifted. Risk has been reduced @kron4news pic.twitter.com/k75XZ8S4S0 — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) February 14, 2017

Dept of water resources: Next 4 storms should not create threat near lake oroville @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SR9QZtIq8Z — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) February 14, 2017