Highway 17 mud clearing starts after major delays

(KRON) Work on clearing away the sliding hillside on Highway 17 over the Santa Cruz Mountains has started again.

The hillside which recently gave way during the February storms was too unstable for crews to work on with heavy equipment.

Highway 17 has been down to one lane in each direction between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf.

Drivers on the highway have dealt with gridlock over the popular commute route from Santa Cruz.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe tweeted these photos:

Commuters hail (honk) to return of the earth movers as work resumes to clear slide on N. Bound #Highway17 pic.twitter.com/fbD4x7YxSg — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 14, 2017

Crews Again mobilizing to resume work on #Highway17 slide, weather permitting. Safety first. N. Bound lanes closed indefinitel. pic.twitter.com/L1CWyhbFsR — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 14, 2017