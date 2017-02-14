Highway 35 closed indefinitely

LOS GATOS (KRON)- Highway 35 in Los Gatos is closed indefinitely after a landslide Friday. A portion has been completely washed away near mile marker 10.47 in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans needs a geologist in order to determine the best course of action in order to start repairing the chunk of the highway, from filling in the dirt and paving it to building a bridge.

The Sheriff’s Department is in the Los Gatos area helping direct traffic. Neighbors who live nearby are concerned that increased spectator traffic on detour roads may cause them to collapse as well.