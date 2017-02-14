Highway 50 remains shutdown from mudslides

(KRON) Highway 50 in Pollock Pines is still shutdown from mudslides.

The main route into South Lake Tahoe has been closed for nearly a week since February storms pounded Northern California.

Caltrans is working to clear mudslides but crews have been slowed by unstable hillsides.

