Highway 50 remains shutdown from mudslides

Mudslides shut down Highway 50 to Lake Tahoe

(KRON) Highway 50 in Pollock Pines is still shutdown from mudslides.

The main route into South Lake Tahoe has been closed for nearly a week since February storms pounded Northern California.

Caltrans is working to clear mudslides but crews have been slowed by unstable hillsides.

HIghway 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry. Detour is 16 in Sac or 49 in Placerville to 88 to 89 and back to 50 in Meyers. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2017

Highway 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry due to several active mudslides. Won’t reopen today. pic.twitter.com/ByzziVCLW9 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 14, 2017