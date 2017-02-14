“Hot felon” makes fashion week debut

NEW YORK (KRON)- A convicted felon made his debut on the New York Fashion Week catwalk Monday night strutting down the runway for designer Philipp Plein.

Jeremy Meeks, also known as the “hot felon” when his mugshot went viral last year, became instantly known for his piercing blue eyes and chiseled cheekbones. He modeled in front of a celebrity packed front row including Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner.

Meeks was charged with illegally possessing firearms and ammo, carrying a loaded firearm in public and criminal street gang activity which saw him serve a 27-month jail sentence in 2015.

Meeks shot to fame when his mugshot went viral after being posted on a California police department’s Facebook page in 2014.

Talent agency White Cross Management signed Meeks before he was jailed as millions swooned over his good looks.

He was released from prison in March 2016 and started posting modeling shots on his Instagram page. Meeks is married with three children and resides in California.

Meeks popped up again on Sunday in New York when he posted a photo of himself with Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.