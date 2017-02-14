Man arrested during marijuana deal fight in Suisun

Photo courtesy of Suisun City police of a gun retrieved at the scene.
SUISUN CITY (KRON)– A fight broke out during a marijuana deal Monday night in Suisun City, police said.

The fight broke out around 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Eider Lane.

An argument erupted between the marijuana seller and two buyers, according to police.

One of the buyers allegedly pointed a handgun at the seller.

The handgun discharged during a physical fight but no one was wounded.

Three people at the scene were treated for injuries from the fight, police said.

Police arrested one of the alleged buyers, Emil Jackson, 19, of Vacaville, on suspicion of undisclosed felony offenses and are searching for the second buyer.

