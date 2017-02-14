Mexico senator to introduce bill to buy corn from Brazil, Argentina instead of US

MEXICO CITY (KRON) — One Mexican leader wants his country to stop buying corn from the United States.

The Mexican senator, leading a committee on foreign relations, says she will introduce a bill to buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the United States.

That move could hurt American farmers. Mexico bought $2.4 billion worth of corn from the US in 2015.

Threats of a corn boycott are in response to President Donald Trump’s tough stances on the border with Mexico and NAFTA.

He blames the free trade agreement for sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico.

The US is the world’s largest corn exporter.

US corn experts to Mexico have increased more than 600 percent since the deal was enacted in 1994.