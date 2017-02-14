MILPITAS (BCN) — A Fremont man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in a Milpitas parking garage Friday night has been identified by police as 30-year-old Stuart Ison Baraonngaue.

Baraonngaue was allegedly seen getting out of a black 2002 Mitsubishi Galant after a solo collision on South Main Street between Great Mall Parkway and South Abel Street and running toward the Ilara Apartments.

The suspect then carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the parking structure, police said.

Police arriving to the scene heard a gunshot and saw a car speed away from the apartments, starting a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into another vehicle on South Abel Street and Serra Way.

At that point, police arrested the driver, identified as Baronngaue, and found a gun in the front passenger seat area, police said.

San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies helped Milpitas police search the apartment complex, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the garage.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Baronngaue was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, robbery, felony evasion and an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation out of San Mateo County.

Baronngaue is being held without bail. He is set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.