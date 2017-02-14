MORGAN HILL (BCN) — The South County courthouse in Morgan Hill has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious-looking package was delivered to the building, Santa Clara County Superior Court officials said.

The package, described as a small white box with an odd shape, was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service around 11:30 a.m. and was addressed from a party to a case.

A sheriff’s deputy took the package out to the edge of the parking lot and all cars were removed from the lot, court spokesman Ben Rada said.

The building was evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day.

A bomb squad and dog from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.