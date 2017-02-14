Navy Officials: Mysterious bright light was a missile test

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents were bewildered Valentine’s Day morning by a strange bright light in the sky.

Some called it a UFO, while others joked that Cupid was to blame.

U.S. Navy Official John M. McDaniels has debunked all of that.

He told KRON4 that the Navy Strategic Systems Programs were conducting scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights off the Coast of California.

“This morning, there were two missiles launched,” McDaniels said. “Flight tests are conducted on a frequent, recurring basis to ensure the continued reliability of the system. Each test activity provides valuable information about our systems, thus contributing to assurance in our capabilities.”

McDaniels also made it very clear that no missiles flew over land at any point in time.

“All missile test flights were conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea,” he said.

McDaniels stressed that the test flights were not conducted in response to any world events, nor as a demonstration of power.