Pedestrian hit bar car, killed on 580 on-ramp

DUBLIN (KRON) — A person was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on a Highway 580 on-ramp in Dublin, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:12 p.m., CHP responded to the westbound 580 north-side on-ramp from Hacienda Drive after receiving a report that a red Chevrolet Impala struck a pedestrian.

It was the driver of the Impala who reported the incident to police.

The pedestrian did not survive, and the driver may have suffered minor injuries, CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued at 1:18 a.m. due to a blocked lane.

All lanes are now open.

No further information regarding the accident is available at this time.