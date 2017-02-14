Pedestrian hit by car, killed in unincorporated Alameda Co.

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — CHP is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in the area of Cherryland in unincorporated Alameda County Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:00 a.m. a white Honda was traveling westbound on Hampton Rd. near Boston Rd. when it fatally struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Alameda County Coroners are en route.

CHP has closed Hampton Rd. between Boston Rd. and Meekland Ave.

The driver remained on scene and there is no indication of drugs or alcohol playing a factor at this time.

CHP will remain on scene for several hours while investigating the incident.

Brian Brooks contributed to this article.