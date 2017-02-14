People Behaving Badly: What red light?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Could bad behavior be contagious? Are your actions causing other people to act out?

If you see a driver doing something wrong, would you set a good example or would you simply duplicate their actions?

You might be surprised just how many people will say they saw someone else doing what they just did.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Tonight at 10 Who would have known, that a red light was only a suggestion? @kron4news #PeopleBehavingBadly #SF pic.twitter.com/sOTR2xGgBb — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) February 15, 2017

