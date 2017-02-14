Race against rain: 190k remain evacuated at Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (KRON) — Crews in Oroville are in a race against the rain.

They are trying to sure up the emergency spillway and decrease water levels at Oroville Dam before Thursday’s expected rainfall.

To avoid flooding, the water level needs to decrease 50 ft.

Slowly, but surely crews are making progress.

The water level has dropped about 6 ft. since Monday.

The almost 200,000 people evacuated cannot return home until this decrease in water is accomplished.

Many of those people are also prevented from going to work because their jobs are located in the endangered area.

Gov. Jerry Brown is asking the Trump administration for federal assistance in responding to a potential failure of the spillway.

A state school official says any school forced to close because of evacuations may be able to recover attendance funding, the main revenue source for local districts.

Officials will provide updates in a press conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Watch it live on KRON4.com