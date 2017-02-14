Royals reliever Brian Flynn hurt after falling through barn roof

This Sept. 20, 2016 photo shows Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn delivering against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. Flynn is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks after falling through a barn roof at his Oklahoma residence. The Royals said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 that he broke a rib and had three minor vertebrae fractures. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Brian Flynn is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks after falling through a barn roof at his Oklahoma residence.

The Royals said Tuesday that Flynn broke a rib and had three minor vertebrae fractures.

Flynn, who went to Wichita State, had a 2.60 ERA in one start and 35 relief appearances last season, allowing 38 hits in 55 2/3 innings. In 12 relief appearances from July 31-Sept. 6, Flynn did not allow an earned run.

Flynn appeared in just one minor league game in 2015 before a shoulder injury. The Royals acquired Flynn after the 2014 season from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Aaron Crow.

