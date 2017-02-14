Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show in return to finals at 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show By Vince Cestone, KRON and Associated Press Published: February 14, 2017, 8:59 pm Updated: February 14, 2017, 8:59 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) NEW YORK (AP) — Rumor the German shepherd has won the best-in-show in its return to the finals at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Stay with KRON4 for updates. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement