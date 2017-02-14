Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show in return to finals at 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show

By and Published: Updated:
ed4cc3c616ac48388d36dd53b1caadfb

NEW YORK (AP) — Rumor the German shepherd has won the best-in-show in its return to the finals at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s