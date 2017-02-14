SF massage parlor shut down for allegedly being a brothel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A Financial District massage parlor is being sued by the city of San Francisco alleging that the business is a brothel and has been operating as one for year, announced by the city attorney’s office.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera is seeking to close the Queen’s Health Center at 325 Kearny St., sell its property at auction and levy thousands of dollars in penalties.

Queen’s Health Center, owned by Jie Qin Zhou, has been operating as a brothel since April 2010 and has been in violation of Planning Commission requirements for public access and was temporarily shut down last year after undercover law enforcement officers were offered sex for money, according to the lawsuit.

“Queen’s Health Center is one of the worst offenders. Over the years, city agencies have found multiple violations, issued fines and even suspended its business permit,” Herrera said. Allegedly the business has repeatedly posted advertising in newspapers and and online for erotic services with images of scantily clad women in questionable poses.

Customers must be buzzed in through a locked door to prevent entrance by law enforcement officers which violates the Planning Commission’s rules.Undercover investigators were solicited for group sex for $320 during a visit on Jan. 15, 2016, according to the suit. The investigation resulted in a 60-day suspension by the city’s Department of Public Health from June until August 2016.

The city attorney’s office said that the massage parlor has a reputation in the community as a place of prostitution. Several reviews on the Yelp website for the business either express surprise at being offered sex there or use innuendo to describe its services.