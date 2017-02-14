Storm Watch: Six days of rain headed to the Bay Area

A woman carries an umbrella as she crosses Powell Street n San Francisco, Thursday, March 3, 2016. Light rain has started in the San Francisco Bay Area as the region braces for a series of storms expected this weekend and into next week. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(KRON) After several days of much needed sunshine the Bay Area’s rainy season kicks back in.

KRON4’s weather team has an updated forecast, James Fletcher says “the forecast models show six days of rain headed to the Bay Area over the next week.”

KRON4’S ONLINE WEATHER CENTER

KRON4’S Anny Hong is tracking when the heaviest rain starts. Hong says “Thursday morning’s commute will be very rainy.”

