Storm Watch: Six days of rain headed to the Bay Area

(KRON) After several days of much needed sunshine the Bay Area’s rainy season kicks back in.

KRON4’s weather team has an updated forecast, James Fletcher says “the forecast models show six days of rain headed to the Bay Area over the next week.”

KRON4’S ONLINE WEATHER CENTER

A change in the weather is coming. Here is the 7 day forecast for San Francisco. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/e1J7rfxWFd — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2017

KRON4’S Anny Hong is tracking when the heaviest rain starts. Hong says “Thursday morning’s commute will be very rainy.”

Enjoy the dry weather the next couple of days. The rain arrives Wednesday night, starting in the North Bay. It… https://t.co/wOuDNYdt8F — Anny Hong (@annyhong) February 13, 2017