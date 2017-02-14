PETALUMA (BCN) — A woman suspected of the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Petaluma over the weekend surrendered at the city’s Police Department Tuesday morning.

June Humphrey, 48, of Petaluma, was booked Tuesday morning into Sonoma County Jail in connection with the death of Linda Bartizal, 70, of Rohnert Park, Petaluma police Sgt. Ron Klein said.

Bartizal was struck by a van around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South McDowell Boulevard and Caulfield Lane. She suffered a severed spinal cord, broken right ribs, a punctured lung and several

fractures to her pelvis, Klein said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said Bartizal died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses to the collision said they saw a woman crossing from the northwest corner to the northeast corner of the intersection across South McDowell Boulevard.

They said the woman was in the northbound lane of South McDowell Boulevard and appeared to be crossing the street against a red light when she was struck by a van traveling north on South McDowell Boulevard, Klein said.

Witnesses said the pedestrian appeared to be thrown approximately 50 feet. The van initially stopped then quickly turned right onto a road off South McDowell Boulevard, according to Klein.

Petaluma police received a call Sunday from someone who identified Humphrey as the registered owner of the van and where to find her. Police went to Humphrey’s place of employment on Cypress Drive at 4 a.m. Monday but she failed to arrive at work, Klein said.

Police also located a possible address for Humphrey in Clearlake, but police there were unable to locate her and she did not answer numerous calls to her cellphone, Klein said.

A Santa Rosa attorney who represents Humphrey called Petaluma police Monday morning to say she would turn herself in to police that afternoon but Humphrey didn’t show up, Klein said.

She finally turned herself in to Petaluma police at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Humphrey was booked into Sonoma County Jail under $20,000 bail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.