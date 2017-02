In this episode of The Backstory, the KRON4 News team becomes storm chasers as rain hits the Bay Area.

Haaziq Madyun covers a car that flew off the freeway and into a house. Rob Fladeboe takes a look at some mudslides and fallen trees. Dan Kerman finds residents who have to kayak around their neighborhood due to all the flooding. Will Tran goes to the scene of a deadly accident.