Train fatally hits pedestrian in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (BCN) — A person was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg, according to police.

The incident was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on train tracks near the corner of Loveridge Road and Pittsburg-Antioch Highway, according to police Capt. Ron Raman.

the scene, Raman said.

The train is operated by Texas-based BNSF Railway. A spokeswoman from BNSF was not immediately available for comment.