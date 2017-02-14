Valentine magic? Mysterious bright light soars across Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
brightlight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and apparently, so is a mysterious unidentified object.

People from all corners of the Bay Area are puzzled by the sight of a strange, bright light Tuesday morning.

Several viewers emailed KRON4 to give us their eye-witness accounts.

Could it be Cupid’s arrows?

One KRON4 viewer, Araceli Lopez-Porras, saw the light while driving over the Dumbarton Bridge.

“I saw a bright light in the sky that looked like it was spraying something,” she recalls. “After a few minutes it disappeared.”

Another viewer, Nate Kuertz, says he saw the light from Fairfield around 6:20 a.m.

We received a third account from Dave Hall, who saw something similar around 6:35 a.m. just west of Foster City.

He described it as “Odd Valentine’s Day heart-shaped clouds or blown contrails in the dawn sky.”

Sounds like Cupid is making his rounds in the Bay Area, shooting hearts into the sky as he goes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s