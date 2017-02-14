SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and apparently, so is a mysterious unidentified object.
People from all corners of the Bay Area are puzzled by the sight of a strange, bright light Tuesday morning.
Several viewers emailed KRON4 to give us their eye-witness accounts.
Could it be Cupid’s arrows?
One KRON4 viewer, Araceli Lopez-Porras, saw the light while driving over the Dumbarton Bridge.
“I saw a bright light in the sky that looked like it was spraying something,” she recalls. “After a few minutes it disappeared.”
Another viewer, Nate Kuertz, says he saw the light from Fairfield around 6:20 a.m.
We received a third account from Dave Hall, who saw something similar around 6:35 a.m. just west of Foster City.
He described it as “Odd Valentine’s Day heart-shaped clouds or blown contrails in the dawn sky.”
Sounds like Cupid is making his rounds in the Bay Area, shooting hearts into the sky as he goes.
#meteor this morning over San Jose pic.twitter.com/4mCSYEoG2z
— Nicole (@nmasjedizadeh) February 14, 2017
Oooh! Clear morning sky above MTV with what appears to be a #meteor burning up in the sky! Anyone else see it? Confirmations? pic.twitter.com/9AZQgrhGHL
— Victor Nazareth (@InsaneViku) February 14, 2017
Interesting object in the #halfmoonbay sky this morning. Meteor? pic.twitter.com/2U6PDJXkUN
— David Torre (@davidtorrenews) February 14, 2017