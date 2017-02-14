SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and apparently, so is a mysterious unidentified object.

People from all corners of the Bay Area are puzzled by the sight of a strange, bright light Tuesday morning.

Several viewers emailed KRON4 to give us their eye-witness accounts.

Could it be Cupid’s arrows? View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Dave Hall Courtesy of Araceli Lopez-Porras Courtesy of Burt Cummings

One KRON4 viewer, Araceli Lopez-Porras, saw the light while driving over the Dumbarton Bridge.

“I saw a bright light in the sky that looked like it was spraying something,” she recalls. “After a few minutes it disappeared.”

Another viewer, Nate Kuertz, says he saw the light from Fairfield around 6:20 a.m.

We received a third account from Dave Hall, who saw something similar around 6:35 a.m. just west of Foster City.

He described it as “Odd Valentine’s Day heart-shaped clouds or blown contrails in the dawn sky.”

Sounds like Cupid is making his rounds in the Bay Area, shooting hearts into the sky as he goes.

Oooh! Clear morning sky above MTV with what appears to be a #meteor burning up in the sky! Anyone else see it? Confirmations? pic.twitter.com/9AZQgrhGHL — Victor Nazareth (@InsaneViku) February 14, 2017

Interesting object in the #halfmoonbay sky this morning. Meteor? pic.twitter.com/2U6PDJXkUN — David Torre (@davidtorrenews) February 14, 2017