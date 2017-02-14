Valentine’s Day deals and freebies

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) – Looking for some last minute ideas for your love this Valentine’s Day? Several restaurants are offering deals and freebies.
Auntie Anne’s
Download the Auntie Anne’s app for an offer to buy one heart-shaped pretzel and get one free.
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen is offering a “sweet deal for two.” Get one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $35.
Dairy Queen
Build an Ultimate Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid Cake for two starting at $9.99. Details here.
Hooters
Hooters is doing their annual shred ‘em and forget ‘em event. Bring a picture of an ex and shred it at your table to get free chicken wings with your order.
Lone Star Steakhouse
Share a two-course Valentine’s meal for two for $20. The deal includes one appetizer, two salads and two entrees from a special menu.
Macaroni Grill
Macaroni Grill is offering a 3-course dinner for two for $24 per person. The meal includes an appetizer, entree and dessert.
Maggiano’s
Get a 3-course Valentine’s Day meal for two for $80. The deal includes any appetizer or two salads, two entrees from a special menu, one dessert, two glasses of wine and a free small box of Chocolate Zuccatto Bites.
McAlister’s Deli
Kids eat free on Valentine’s Day at participating McAlister’s restaurants.
Mimi’s Cafe
Mimi’s Café is offering a 3-course meal to diners on Valentine’s Day for just $18.99.
O’Charley’s
Get a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides. The restaurant chain is offering half-price wine!
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
Papa Murphy’s is again offering its Heartbaker heart-shaped pizza for just $8.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut is offering one-topping, heart-shaped pizzas with your choice of dessert for $13.99. Order online.
Qdoba
Share a kiss for a buy one get one free offer at Qdoba!