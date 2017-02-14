VIDEO: Anti-Valentine’s Day Cookies

Photo courtesy of CNN
Photo courtesy of CNN

WISCONSIN (KRON)– Not everyone has a sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, so one Wisconsin bakery made sure their single customers felt a little love with anti-Valentine’s Day treats.

AT TAMARA’S THE CAKE GURU IN WISCONSIN, they whipped up a few batches of cookies and cupcakes with special messages for singles.

The owner, Robyn Holstein said, “”Not everybody has a valentine and some people don’t enjoy this time of year so we don’t want to leave them out.”

The sweet treats are topped with phrases such as “Love Stinks”, “Netflix is my love” and “Not a Chance.”

