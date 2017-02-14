VIDEO: Idaho man’s pet squirrel thwarts burglar

BOISE, Idaho (KRON) — We have all heard of a dog protecting a home, but what about a squirrel?

It appears a would-be robber did not stand a chance against Joey which is Adam Pearl’s pet squirrel.

Adam came home Tuesday to realize his Idaho home had been broken into.

He then called the police.

An officer came to his home to take a look. Shortly after, she left only to return a few hours later with some of his stolen belongings and unbelievable news.

“She said while she was questioning the individual [the alleged would-be robber], he had scratches on his hands, so she asked him, ‘So did you get that from the squirrel?'” Pearl said. “He said, ‘Yeah, the damn thing kept attacking me. It wouldn’t stop until I left.'”

Adam says he thanked Joey by giving him his favorite treat–whopper candy.