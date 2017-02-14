NOVATO, Calif. (AP/KRON) — California highway officials are rushing to stabilize a highway in Marin County ahead of another strong storm expected to hit the region Thursday.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2kPuaYw ) that a three-mile stretch of Highway 37 has been closed since Thursday and California Highway Patrol officials on Monday said they expect it to remain closed until at least Thursday as crews work to raise the road.

With the water having receded off the roadway of Highway 37, Caltrans crews are assessing the condition of the roadway by taking core samples in an effort to determine how safe the surface is. Later today equipment should arrive to begin building a barrier and a steel wall along the

Later on Tuesday, equipment should arrive to begin building a barrier and a steel wall along the eastbound lanes to hold back flood waters. This will be a temporary fix until they determine what they might do long term to keep Highway 37 open in heavy rains.

Highway 37 has been inundated with floods from a series of storms in January and February, causing road closures and traffic issues along the major thoroughfare.