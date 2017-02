OAKLAND (KRON) — It is a tenuous time for the Oakland Raiders.

NFL owners could approve the team’s relocation to Las Vegas as early as next month.

In the meantime, the City of Oakland and the Ronnie Lott investment group are doing what they can to keep the team from leaving.

But it is not the first time there has been a battle to rescue the Raiders.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter spoke to someone who fought to bring the team back in the 1990s.

Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.