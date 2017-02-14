VIDEO: President Trump ‘keeping an eye’ on Oroville Dam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In Tuesday’s daily White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the fragile circumstance of Oroville Dam.

He reassured Californians that the catastrophe has the attention of President Trump.

“The President’s been keeping a close eye on the Oroville Dam situation in California,” Spicer said.

He noted that the failing structure of the dam is a perfect example of why Congress needs to “pursue a major infrastructure package.”

President Trump has a vision for this package, according to Spicer. One that would prevent the next potential disaster from happening.

He referred to the infrastructure of the United States as a whole as “crumbling.”

Spicer encouraged that the government will take action in regards to Oroville Dam, and will do so in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

We hope everyone remains safe as the evacuations continue, and we will be working alongside with FEMA, and appropriate government entities to make sure we are doing everything we can to attend to this matter.” – Sean Spicer