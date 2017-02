WALNUT CREEK (KRON)- A pedestrian was struck by a driver in downtown Walnut Creek on Monday morning.

At 10:35 a.m., a silver Honda CR-V struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection of Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Locust Street, before driving away. Allegedly there is damage to the left front end of the vehicle, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer M. Adams at (925) 945-5844.