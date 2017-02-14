YouTube sensation sees Disney affiliation end after anti-Semitic jokes

NEW YORK (KRON)- A popular YouTube star, who has more than 53 million subscribers, is seeing Disney’s Maker Studios and Google’s Youtube distancing themselves after he made anti-Semitic jokes and posted Nazi imagery in his videos.

Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePiew online, has the most popular YouTube channel, with over 53 million subscribers.

Disney, whose Maker Studios runs Kjellberg’s youtube channels and network, said he crossed the line with some of his posted videos. In one video from January, he shows two Indian men paid by Kjellberg to hold up a sign that says “Death to all Jews.” Other videos display Nazi imagery in a satirical way.

Kjellberg addressed the controversy in a blog post by saying he was only making jokes but realized how offensive they were.

Maker Studios said in a statement that while Kjellberg’s channel is popular due to him being irreverent and provocative, the studio is ending its affiliation with him because he crossed the line.

Michelle Slavich, the YouTube spokeswoman said YouTube has canceled the release of the second season of Kjellberg’s reality show “Scare PewDiePie” and removed his channel from its Google Preferred advertising program.