2 men arrested for burglary in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON)- Two teen suspects were arrested for trying to burglarize a home on Monday afternoon in Millbrae, according to San Mateo County sheriff officials.

Jonathan Hernandez, 18 and Andrew Holle, 19 from Oakland were arrested after a resident of the 300 block of Hazel Avenue called the sheriff’s office around 2:30 p.m.

The resident said he saw the two men on a surveillance camera ring the doorbell and walk into the backyard. The suspects were detained a few blocks away from the home, said officials.

One of the men allegedly was concealing a loaded fun and the other one allegedly had burglary tools. Both men were taken to San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with more information about the attempted burglary is encouraged to get in touch with either Detective Joe Cang at (650) 259-2417 or jcang@smcgov.org or Detective Patrick Carey at (650) 259-2321 or

pcarey@smcgov.org. Anonymous callers can reach the sheriff’s office at (800) 547-2700.