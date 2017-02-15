Anderson Reservoir nearly full from storm runoff

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) – Officials say the largest reservoir in Santa Clara County is on the cusp of spilling over for the first time since 2006 but unlike the Oroville Dam, the Anderson Reservoir is not at risk of failure or causing major flooding.

County officials are warning residents along Coyote Creek and near Kelley Park to watch out for flooding.

At 99.3 percent full, authorities are trying to drain the reservoir before storms arrive in Northern California Wednesday night.

The reservoir sits in an earthquake zone and doesn’t meet federal seismic standards that it not exceed 68-percent capacity.

Water district spokesman Marty Grimes says the 67-year-old dam could be damaged by a 7.25 magnitude or greater earthquake.

Officials have been developing a plan to retrofit the dam since 2009, but the soonest the district would commence construction would be 2020.

